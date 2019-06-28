Kal Yafai determined to impress in world title fight against Norbelto Jimenez

Yafai has been world champion since 2016

Britain's Kal Yafai wants to put on a show in Saturday's world title defence in the United States to boost his hopes of securing a "massive fight".

WBA super-flyweight champion Yafai, who is undefeated in 25 fights, faces the Dominican Republic's Norbelto Jimenez in Providence, Rhode Island.

The 30-year-old has not fought since November because of a hand injury.

"My eyes are solely on Norbelto Jimenez and I need to do a good job on him but then I need a massive fight," he said.

"I haven't had that big name yet but that will come.

"I was going to fight at the end of April but I had a hand injury so I've had to wait a little bit longer."

Yafai wants to unify the division and is aiming for a fight against WBC champion Juan Estrada, IBF title holder Jerwin Ancajas or WBO champion Kazuto Ioka later this year.

The Birmingham boxer returns to the ring having retained his title on points against Mexican Israel Gonzalez in Monte Carlo in November.

Jimenez has lost eight times in his career but is unbeaten in his past 30 fights and drew his last world title shot against Japan's Kohei Kono in 2014.

"His record is deceptive with the eight losses because he hasn't lost since 2011 so he's going to be an interesting challenger," said Yafai.

"I think the styles will gel and it will be a good fight. I just think that I'll be too much for him."

Yafai's clash is on the undercard of WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade's fight against Maciej Sulecki.

New Zealand's former heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker takes on Australian Alex Leapai in another fight on the undercard.