Paul Hyland: Belfast boxer defeated by Patera in Milan

Lightweight Paul Hyland Jr lost out to Francesco Patera in Italy as the European champion won with a sixth-round stoppage on Friday night.

The Belfast challenger hit the canvas four times with Patera targeting the body effectively.

The end came for the 29-year-old in the sixth round when Hyland was floored twice by the Italian at the Allianz Cloud in Milan.

Hyland was aiming to secure a second European title of his career.

He previously held the IBF European lightweight crown when he defeated Adam Dingsdale to claim the vacant title in 2017 and staged a successful defence with a controversial split-decision verdict against Stephen Ormond later that year before he relinquished the belt.

Hyland (22-2) has fought and won twice since his opening-round loss to Lewis Ritson in their British lightweight title contest last year.

The defeat by Ritson, who floored Hyland three times in the first round, was followed by routine victories against Giovanny Martinez and Miroslav Serban, which earned the Northern Irishman another European-title shot.