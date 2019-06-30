Kal Yafai & Demetrius Andrade retain titles as Joseph Parker sends message to heavyweights

Yafai has been world champion since 2016

Britain's Kal Yafai retained his WBA super-flyweight world title with a unanimous decision win over Norbelto Jimenez in Rhode Island.

It was the unbeaten 30-year-old's fifth successful defence of his crown.

After the win the Birmingham fighter called out the likes of WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada, and Roman Gonzalez, the former four-division champion.

"Those kinds of guys, they have to be next," Yafai said.

"I want all the big fights. All the big guys."

Judges scored the fight at 119-107 118-108 117-109 in favour of Yafai against the Dominican Republic's Jimenez, 28, who had been unbeaten since 2011.

It took Yafai's record to 26-0.

Andrade wants Canelo next

Demetrius Andrade now has 28 wins from 28 fights, including 17 knockouts

Yafai was on the bill at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence for Demetrius Andrade's second defence of his WBO middleweight title, against Maciej Sulecki.

Unbeaten Andrade, 31, dominated from the off in what was a hometown fight for the American, knocking down his Polish opponent in the first round.

But he was unable to finish him off and took a unanimous points decision which all three judges scored 120-107 in his favour.

The three other middleweight titles are all held by Mexican great Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Andrade made it clear he wanted a unification fight in his post-match interview, calling out: "Canelo where your cojones at? Let's get it."

Parker back in heavyweight mix?

New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker also fought on the bill and enjoyed a 10th round knockout of Australian Alex Leapai.

Parker now has 26 wins for his 28 fights and one of those came two and a half years ago against Andy Ruiz Jr - the man who shocked Anthony Joshua to become IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion on 1 June.

Parker, who lost his own challenge to then-champion Joshua in 2018, said he wants to get the chance to beat Ruiz Jr again - but first wanted rematches against Joshua and another Briton, Dillian Whyte. Those remain the only two losses on Parker's record.

"I want to avenge the losses that I have then I want to fight Andy Ruiz again," he said.