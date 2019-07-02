Carl Frampton: Belfast featherweight to face Emmanuel Dominguez next month

Frampton has not fought since his IBF world title defeat by Josh Warrington in Manchester

Carl Frampton will make his return to the ring on 10 August in Philadelphia against Mexico's Emmanuel Dominguez.

Victory for the Belfast featherweight would likely set up a world title fight with WBO champion Oscar Valdez later this year.

However first he must navigate his way past Dominguez, who has won 26 of his 36 professional bouts, in a 10-round contest.

Frampton, 32, has not fought since his defeat by Josh Warrington in December.

The second defeat of his career left the former two-weight world champion questioning his future however he decided to continue after agreeing a path to another world title shot with promoter Frank Warren.

"I want to be walking into a big fight again or the premise of one fight and then a big fight," Frampton said in January.

While the wheels of a longer gameplan are in motion Frampton will be quick to note that he cannot overlook Dominguez, who registered the 18th knockout of his career last month.

For the Mexican, the bout offers an opportunity to launch his career to the level with the fight to be broadcast on American platform ESPN, with whom Frampton agreed a multi-fight deal in March.

"The premise of an Oscar Valdez fight is dangling in front of me," said Frampton, who has not fought in the US since January 2017.

"I want to go out and show the world that I've still got what it takes to be a world champion. Winning is always the most important thing, but I want to do it in style."