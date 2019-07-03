Michael Conlan: Belfast featherweight to face Diego Alberto Ruiz at Feile

Conlan moved his professional record to 11-0 in March

Argentine Diego Alberto Ruiz will face Michael Conlan at Falls Park on 3 August.

Conlan, who was set to face Vladamir Nikitin before the Russian pulled out of the contest, has described Ruiz as "my toughest test as a professional".

Ruiz, 25, is unbeaten in three years having won his last 10 contests but is now tasked with his first professional bout outside of his own country.

Conlan is making his second pro appearance in his home city.

The Olympic bronze medallist had hoped to avenge his controversial 2016 defeat by Nikitin in front of a sell-out crowd at Feile an Phobail in west Belfast, but the Russian pulled out citing a bicep injury.

In Ruiz, Conlan faces an opponent with considerably more experience.

He recently claimed the WBC Latino silver featherweight title with a split decision victory, moving his professional record to 21-2.

"Maybe once I'm a world champion, I might give Nikitin a shot," said Conlan.

"But for now, I'm moving on because it was more stalling my career than advancing it in terms of the level I'm at."

7,000 spectators are expected at the outdoor contest as the undefeated Conlan seeks his 12th win.