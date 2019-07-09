Chris Jenkins: Welsh welterweight faces Paddy Gallagher for Commonwealth title

Chris Jenkins has won 21 fights, lost three and drawn two since turning professional in 2012

British welterweight champion Chris Jenkins has a chance to add the vacant Commonwealth title when he faces home favourite Paddy Gallagher in Belfast.

The fight on 3 August, for the belt previously held by Josh Kelly, is on the undercard of Michael Conlan against Diego Alberto Ruiz at Feile an Phobail.

Both 30-year-olds are coming off career-enhancing wins last time out.

Gallagher stopped the previously unbeaten Liam Wells, while Jenkins beat Johnny Garton for the British title.

"The fight has come out of the blue, a bit like the fight against Johnny Garton did," said Jenkins, from Garnant in Wales.

"Because I am always in reasonable shape and like to keep fit, I jumped at it."

The Commonwealth welterweight title was last contested in June 2018 when Kelly claimed it from Kris George, but Kelly has failed to make a defence of the belt since then.

Gary Lockett-trained Jenkins is hoping the fight can boost his profile.

"I have had a lot of downtime now, letting my British title win sink in and then getting out and meeting people," Jenkins said.

"I am trying to get my face out there, because I might not be the most popular boxer out there in terms of turning up at events and such because my life is gym, work and then home to family."