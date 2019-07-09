Chris Jenkins: Welsh welterweight faces Paddy Gallagher for Commonwealth title

Chris Jenkins
Chris Jenkins has won 21 fights, lost three and drawn two since turning professional in 2012

British welterweight champion Chris Jenkins has a chance to add the vacant Commonwealth title when he faces home favourite Paddy Gallagher in Belfast.

The fight on 3 August, for the belt previously held by Josh Kelly, is on the undercard of Michael Conlan against Diego Alberto Ruiz at Feile an Phobail.

Both 30-year-olds are coming off career-enhancing wins last time out.

Gallagher stopped the previously unbeaten Liam Wells, while Jenkins beat Johnny Garton for the British title.

"The fight has come out of the blue, a bit like the fight against Johnny Garton did," said Jenkins, from Garnant in Wales.

"Because I am always in reasonable shape and like to keep fit, I jumped at it."

The Commonwealth welterweight title was last contested in June 2018 when Kelly claimed it from Kris George, but Kelly has failed to make a defence of the belt since then.

Gary Lockett-trained Jenkins is hoping the fight can boost his profile.

"I have had a lot of downtime now, letting my British title win sink in and then getting out and meeting people," Jenkins said.

"I am trying to get my face out there, because I might not be the most popular boxer out there in terms of turning up at events and such because my life is gym, work and then home to family."

