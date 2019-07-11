Amir Khan v Billy Dib: Britain hopes Saudi Arabia can become global fight capital

Billy Dib and Amir Khan will fight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday

Amir Khan hopes his Jeddah bout against Billy Dib will start the process of turning Saudi Arabia into a "big-fight capital".

The Briton, 32, will earn around £7m for Friday's bout, which follows his loss in April to Terence Crawford.

Australian Dib, 33, has held a world title at featherweight but he will move up to welterweight to face Khan.

"My fight with Dib is breaking new ground here and I want to put on a real show for the public," said Khan.

"This is just the start of our plans. We intend to make Saudi Arabia a big-fight capital just like Las Vegas, New York and London and in time I believe that it will be just as big as those cities."

'Khan no longer an elite welterweight'

The fight night - which takes place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah - initially had Khan taking on Neeraj Goyat, but the Indian boxer withdrew after being injured in a car crash.

"In terms of facing the right welterweight in boxing today, Khan is that guy," said Dib, who held the IBF world featherweight title from 2011 to 2013.

"I don't want to be facing a Keith Thurman, a Shawn Porter, an Errol Spence Jr or a Terence Crawford. These guys are so elite and on another level. He has been in really big fights and been hurt on a number occasions. I don't think your chin gets any stronger as your career goes on.

"I am taking a major risk taking him on. He's a big man, I'm a little man but it's a risk worth taking, risk for reward."

Dib has a record of 45 wins and five defeats, while Khan has 33 wins and five losses.