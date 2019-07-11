Joe Cordina: British lightweight champion to fight fellow Welshman Gavin Gwynne

Joe Cordina celebrates his win against Andy Townsend in April 2019

Undefeated British lightweight champion Joe Cordina will fight fellow Welshman Gavin Gwynne in his first title defence, on Saturday, 31 August at London's O2 Arena.

Gwynne, 29, is undefeated in 12 contests while Olympian Cordina, 27, has won nine fights and is also the Commonwealth lightweight champion.

No bill has yet been confirmed for the O2 on Saturday, 31 August.

But it is likely to be on the Luke Campbell v Vasyl Lomachenko bill.

Campbell and Lomachenko are set to meet with the vacant WBC lightweight title on the line.