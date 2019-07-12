Daniel Dubois v Nathan Gorman: Preview predictions for British heavyweight title bout

Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman should not be fighting on Saturday night, according to their promoter Frank Warren.

The British heavyweights are tipped for big things, so there is substantial risk attached to this contest relatively early in their professional careers.

For the loser, a brief rebuild will be required, while the winner will leave London's O2 Arena with the British title.

Bookmakers have Dubois as a 4-7 favourite for the bout, which will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live. But how do you think things will play out between these two former sparring partners? Send your prediction to #bbcboxing.

A draw? What the experts say...

British former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury: "It reminds me of my fight against Dereck Chisora for the British title back in 2011 when were both 14-0. Chisora was higher ranked and more touted than me back then - the same as Dubois over Nathan. Even Frank Warren favoured Chisora to beat me and everybody else did. It's also a chubby guy v ripped guy. I fancy Nathan to beat him."

BBC Radio 5 Live analyst Steve Bunce: "Suddenly they are thrown into a storm. These two shouldn't be fighting one another now. It should be 12 months away. I'm picking a draw. I'm not sitting on the fence, it's how I've seen it play out."

Northern Ireland's former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton: "Credit to both boys for taking the fight so early in their careers. A loss doesn't mean the end and I wouldn't be surprised if they met again. Gorman is slick and a nice mover for a heavyweight - but I just fancy Dubois slightly."

Josh Warrington, Britain's IBF world featherweight champion: "What a fight we have to look forward to - two young, unbeaten prospects, fighting for the British title. It's going to be fantastic. There are so many different opinions and it's got people talking. I am just going with Dubois. He is devastating when he hurts an opponent, and I think he could win early."

American two-time world heavyweight champion George Foreman: "It is obvious that Daniel Dubois will walk the trail of fame that only true heavyweights punchers can travel to. I can't see many opponents standing up to him for many rounds."

Ben Davison, Tyson Fury's trainer: "Whoever gets their gameplan right, and can make those adjustments through the fight, will come out on top. If Daniel gets carried away with the moment and looks for the knockout with Nathan getting under his skin, he could play right into Nathan's hands."

Former WBO world cruiserweight champion Enzo Maccarinelli: "It is a genuine 50-50. Dubois has the power but Gorman has lovely skills. I've changed my mind so many times. I'm going to sit with Gorman. He has the better all-round skills and will stay out of trouble. Saying that, speak to me tomorrow and I will have changed my mind. Great fight."