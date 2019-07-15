Pernell Whitaker: Former world champion boxer nicknamed 'Sweet Pea' dies in accident
-
- From the section Boxing
Former world champion Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker has died after being hit by a vehicle in the US, police have said.
The 55-year-old, who won gold at the Olympics in 1984, was pronounced dead in Virginia on Sunday night.
Whitaker was a world champion in four divisions - WBC lightweight, IBF light welterweight, WBC welterweight and WBA light middleweight.
The American retired in 2001 before working as a trainer.
He fought as a professional 46 times, winning 40 of those bouts - 17 by knockout.