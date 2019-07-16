Andrew Selby set to defend British title against fellow Welsh flyweight Jay Harris

Andrew Selby's British featherweight title defence against Jay Harris will be an all-Welsh affair

Andrew Selby is scheduled to defend his British flyweight title against fellow Welshman Jay Harris on 21 September at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Harris, 28, holds the European and Commonwealth belts.

The Swansea fighter was made the mandatory challenger last February for Barry-born Selby's British crown.

Harris has a perfect 16-0-0 record, while Selby, 30, suffered his first professional loss last time out to Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar.

The fight is the second all-Welsh British title fight to be scheduled as lightweight champion Joe Cordina is set to face Gavin Gwynne on Saturday, 31 August at London's O2 Arena.