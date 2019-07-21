Manny Pacquiao beats Keith Thurman on points to take WBA Super welterweight title
Manny Pacquiao has become the WBA Super champion at the age of 40 - outpointing previously undefeated welterweight Keith Thurman in a split decision in Las Vegas.
Thurman was knocked down in the first round but a thrilling fight went the full distance.
The American, 30, had been looking for his 30th straight win.
Two judges scored it 115-112 to Pacquiao, while the other gave it 114-113 to Thurman.
Pacquiao - a world champion at eight weights - was fighting for the 71st time in a stellar career that has seen seven defeats, but with four of those losses coming in his past 11 fights before the meeting with Thurman.
The Filipino - a senator in his homeland - could now face Britain's Amir Khan. Last week he denied claims that an agreement for a bout in Saudi Arabia was a already in place for November.
Khan claims the bout will take place in Riyadh on 8 November.
