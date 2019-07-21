Dave Allen says career 'probably done' after defeat by David Price

Dave Allen's clash with David Price was on the undercard for Dillian Whyte's WBC interim world title fight with Oscar Rivas

Dave Allen says his boxing career is "probably done" after his defeat to David Price on Saturday night.

Price produced a fine performance at London's O2 Arena to upset fellow Briton Allen, who was later taken to hospital for a precautionary scan.

"I'd love to keep fighting but after a few weeks I will sit down and decide is it really worth it," Allen wrote on Twitter.

Allen, 27, was forced to retire after the 10th round.

"I don't want anyone to worry about me, I'm just a hard man gone old and soft the last 18 months," Allen added.

"I will be okay but the last 12 months or so my health has been deteriorating and I'm glad I hung on took the chance and made money and now I'm probably done."

"I'm not big enough or good enough - that's what hurts most."

Liverpool's Price, 36, controlled the bout from the off and drew a cut above Allen's right eye following a series of well-timed uppercuts.

Upon being released from hospital, Allen went straight to see Price to congratulate him.

The Doncaster-born fighter later revealed the cut left him "without the ability to see" so continuing the fight would not have been "very smart".

"Could I have stayed in and going six minutes more stocking up on damage to my brain? Probably.

"Would I have done that 18 months ago? Probably. I live to live another day and I'm OK with it. I'm smarter," he added - answering fans' questions on Twitter.

Allen won cult-hero status among fans for his comeback from a gambling addiction which saw him take on Luis Ortiz at short notice just to recoup money in 2016.

He has overcome the issue and reeled off notable wins over the last 12 months but he found Price - an Olympic and Commonwealth medallist - too classy from start to finish.

"David Price was great last night," Allen said. "I don't want to hear that I was bad - he made me look bad and never gave me a look in.

"He hit me often and very very hard and losing to anyone hurts but the man that he is made the defeat hurt less.

"He's a gentle giant who showed his class last night."