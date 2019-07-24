Floyd Mayweather goads Manny Pacquiao over possible rematch

Floyd Mayweather (left) produced a defensive masterclass to frustrate Manny Pacquiao in their 2015 fight

Floyd Mayweather has told Manny Pacquiao to remember who is 'boss' after the Filipino challenged him to a money-spinning rematch.

Mayweather, 42, attended Pacquiao's win over Keith Thurman but said he was there for business as Pacquiao is signed with his advisor Al Haymon.

"I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee," he put on Instagram.

Referencing his victory on points in 2015, he added: "I beat you mentally, physically and financially!"

Mayweather contrasted his last fight purse - a reported $9m (£7.23m) for a 139-second exhibition victory over Tenshin Nasukawa - with Pacquiao's earnings from his win over Thurman.

"You made $10m for 12 rounds, when I just made $9m in under 3 minutes playing around in an exhibition with a pizza delivery guy!" he added.

"This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait.

"Y'all hate the fact that a black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments."

Pacquiao, 40, who serves as a senator in his native Philippines, had challenged Mayweather to revive their 2015 bout, the most lucrative in history at the time, after his victory over Thurman.

Pacquiao challenged Mayweather after his win over Thurman - the 71st fight of his career

Mayweather won their previous fight by a wide unanimous decision and many observers believe he is not likely to face Pacquiao again in a fight that would put his perfect 50-fight record at risk.

Leonard Ellerbe, the chief executive of Mayweather Promotions and a close confidante, said last week Mayweather has "zero interest" in a second fight, while Pacquiao's own trainer Freddie Roach said that he could not see the fight happening.

Pacquiao has denied claims from Britain's Amir Khan that an agreement is in place for the pair to fight in Saudi Arabia in November.