Gervonta Davis beats Ricardo Nunez to defend WBA super-featherweight title

Gervonta Davis (right) signed with Mayweather Promotions in 2015

Gervonta Davis defended his WBA super-featherweight title with a knockout win over Ricardo Nunez on Saturday.

The American, 24, caught Nunez with a left hook midway through the second round and the Panamanian was stopped on the ropes shortly after.

Victory in Davis' hometown of Baltimore ensured the Floyd Mayweather protege remains unbeaten and takes his record to 22 wins with 21 knockouts.

Davis said he now wants a unification fight with IBF champion Tevin Farmer.

It was a second defence of the WBA title by Davis while Nunez, who was fighting in the US for the first time, saw his record go to 21-3.

Davis, signed by Mayweather Promotions in 2015, claimed the WBA belt by stopping Argentina's Jesus Cuellar in April 2018 before making his first defence against Hugo Ruiz in February.