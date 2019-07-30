Nicola Adams: WBO make Briton world flyweight champion

Nicola Adams has not fought since October 2018

Britain's Nicola Adams has become WBO world flyweight champion for the first time because Arely Mucino is injured and unable to defend the title.

Adams, 36, was interim champion and mandatory challenger to Mucino, 30.

They were due to fight in March but two-time Olympic champion Adams was injured in the build-up.

The WBO said Mexico's Mucino has since suffered head and ankle injuries and was not able to "participate in active competition".

Mucino, who defended the title twice after winning it in February 2018, can request mandatory challenger status when she is able to fight again.

She is said to have suffered a head injury in her last bout in April.

She then hurt her ankle in a car crash, ruling her out until at least November and beyond the time during which she was obligated to defend her belt.

Adams has fought five times in over two years as a professional, and not since claiming the interim title in October.

She has hinted she could bid for a third Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020.