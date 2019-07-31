Hughie Fury: British heavyweight to face Alexander Povetkin

From the section

Fury lost to then-WBO champion Joseph Parker in his world title shot in 2017

British heavyweight Hughie Fury will face Alexander Povetkin on the undercard of the lightweight world title bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell.

Fury, 24, beat Samuel Peter by seventh-round TKO earlier this month to improve his professional record to 23-2.

Eddie Hearn revealed the fight will take place at The O2 in London on 31 August.

Povetkin has not fought since September's defeat by Anthony Joshua.

The former WBA champion lost via a seventh-round knockout to former WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua at Wembley Stadium.

Fury's last defeat was via a points decision in October to Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in an IBF Final Eliminator in Sofia.