Charlie Edwards to defend WBC flyweight world title against Julio Cesar Martinez

Charlie Edwards made the first successful defence of his title in March

Britain's Charlie Edwards will make the second defence of his WBC flyweight world title against Julio Cesar Martinez on 31 August.

The 26-year-old, who beat Angel Moreno in his first defence in March, will face the Mexican at London's O2 Arena.

Mandatory challenger Martinez earned a shot at the title by defeating Welshman Andrew Selby in March.

"He's going to try and rip that WBC title off me. This is his World Cup final," said Edwards.

"He's a very tough Mexican who can bang with both hands. His record shows that he's a massive puncher and we saw that in his last fight against Andrew Selby."

Edwards won the title with a unanimous points victory over Nicaraguan Cristofer Rosales in December.

Martinez has won 14 fights in a row after losing on his professional debut.

"I have already knocked out one Brit and on 31 August I will make it two," he said.