Tyson Fury agrees terms to fight Otto Wallin in Las Vegas

Fury beat Tom Schwarz in his last fight in Las Vegas in June

British former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has agreed terms to fight Sweden's Otto Wallin.

Fury, 30, looks set to compete in Las Vegas for his second consecutive fight after his impressive stoppage win over Tom Schwarz in June.

The bout has not been officially confirmed but has been slated to take place on 14 September.

Wallin, a 6ft 5in southpaw, has 20 wins - 13 via knockout - and one no contest on his record.

This will be Fury's second bout on his lucrative contract with ESPN and he will be a heavy favourite against an opponent who has not mixed in the same class.

But managing risk while again showcasing Fury to an American television audience was always likely to be a balance struck given a win could pave the way for a highly lucrative rematch with WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in early 2020.

Former IBF, WBA and WBO world champion Fury is currently in a training camp in Marbella.