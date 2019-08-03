Michael Conlan: Belfast featherweight stops Diego Alberto Ruiz in Falls Park

Conlan appeared a class above Ruiz for most of the 10 round contest

Michael Conlan cruised to his 12th professional win as he outclassed Diego Alberto Ruiz in front of a raucous crowd at Falls Park.

Conlan's dominance was rewarded in the ninth round when, after a flurry of body shots, the contest was stopped.

Ruiz, in his first bout outside his native Argentina, failed to challenge Conlan's superiority at any stage.

Conlan will now seek a step-up in terms of opposition as he works towards a world title fight.

In front of 10,000 fans in west Belfast, just a stone's throw away from Conlan's childhood home, the former Olympian delivered a performance of suitable skill to suggest that there will be bigger nights ahead in the near future.

However, as Conlan's trainer Adam Booth suggested after the contest, tougher tests are undoubtedly to come.

"I know I am not the biggest puncher in the world but I have enough to make people respect me," said Conlan.

"I know I can beat anybody when I box but I know people get bored of that.

"I maybe should do it all the time because the less damage you take in the ring the more life you get in boxing, but I know these fans wanted the finish and I'm happy I gave the fans that."

More to follow.