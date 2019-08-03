Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder: Promoter Bob Arum 'can't fathom' why rematch is not next bout

Arum (left) is promoting Fury in the US and has worked with the likes of Muhammad Ali in the past

Tyson Fury's promoter says he "can't fathom" why the rematch of his thrilling draw with Deontay Wilder last December is not the pair's next fight.

Both Fury and Wilder are set to fight in September before facing each other again in February 2020 in Las Vegas.

Britain's Fury will take on Sweden's Otto Wallin while American Wilder will face Cuba's Luis Ortiz.

"The deal is done," Arum said. "But like everything else in boxing it could be an undone deal."

Legendary promoter Arum, 87, is working for Fury in the United States.

Both boxers have lucrative broadcast deals with rival companies, Fury with ESPN and Wilder with Showtime, making negotiations for the rematch problematic.

"Each of these guys are having an interim fight for whatever reason I can't fathom," Arum told told BBC Sport Northern Ireland. "Wilder is fighting Ortiz who had him in trouble the last time they fought and Fury is fighting this big Swedish kid in September.

"Hopefully they get by, they win their fights. Then we have a date already and we have two networks that are going to participate in this event.

"Everything is set but one of these could end up losing."