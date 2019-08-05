Carl Frampton: Non-boxing related hand injury forces Belfast boxer out of Dominguez fight

Frampton has held world titles at two weights

Carl Frampton has been forced to pull out of Saturday's fight with Emmanuel Dominguez due to a non-boxing related hand injury.

It is believed the injury that has ruled the Belfast fighter out of the bout in Philadelphia was suffered on Monday.

The 32-year-old was due to make his first return to the ring since his defeat by Josh Warrington in December.

Frampton is a former world champion at super-bantamweight and featherweight.

More to follow.