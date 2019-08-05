Carl Frampton: Non-boxing related hand injury forces Belfast boxer out of Dominguez fight
Carl Frampton has been forced to pull out of Saturday's fight with Emmanuel Dominguez due to a non-boxing related hand injury.
It is believed the injury that has ruled the Belfast fighter out of the bout in Philadelphia was suffered on Monday.
The 32-year-old was due to make his first return to the ring since his defeat by Josh Warrington in December.
Frampton is a former world champion at super-bantamweight and featherweight.
More to follow.