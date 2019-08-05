Nicola Adams & Daniel Dubois to fight on Royal Albert Hall card

Nicola Adams and Daniel Dubois will both be in action at the Royal Albert Hall on 27 September

Undefeated British heavyweight Daniel Dubois will bid to become Commonwealth champion when he takes on Ebenezer Tetteh in London on 27 September.

Dubois, 21, will face the Ghanaian - who has 19 wins from 19 bouts - for the vacant belt at the Royal Albert Hall.

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams will also fight on the card against an as-yet-unnamed opponent.

Adams, 36, became WBO world flyweight champion when previous holder Arely Mucino was forced to give up the title.

Leeds' Adams was upgraded from interim champion to full champion when Mexico's Mucino was ruled out of facing her mandatory challenger due to injury.

Adams - who has not fought since October - has a tentative agreement in place to face the winner of Argentina's IBF world flyweight champion Leonela Paola Yudica and Mexico's Isabel Millan.

That could create a flyweight unification match in London but if either Yudica or Millan pick up injuries in their bout on 16 August, Adams will defend her title against a currently unknown opponent.

Adams, who won Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016, has five wins from five professional fights and will contest the first ever female boxing bout at the Albert Hall.

Dubois landed the biggest win of his career in beating fellow Briton Nathan Gorman in July to win the British heavyweight title.

The London-based fighter has amassed a record of 12 wins from 12 bouts, 11 via knockout.