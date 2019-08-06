Shane Thomas: Tributes paid after amateur boxer dies aged 22

From the section

Tributes have been paid to Welsh amateur boxer Shane Thomas, who has died at the age of 22.

Torfaen Warriors ABC head coach Simon Weaver said on social media: "Last night I received terrible news one of our boxers had been involved in a car accident and passed away.

"Shane had a great boxing career, winning British and Welsh titles with over 40 bouts."

Gwent Police confirmed a 22-year-old man died in a road traffic collision.

The incident happened on Monday evening near Pontypool.

Boxing Wales also paid tribute, adding: "Rest in peace Shane, our thoughts are with your family and friends."