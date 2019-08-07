Carl Frampton: Belfast fighter wants title shot next after freak injury

Carl Frampton lost on his last ring appearance against Josh Warrington in Manchester

Carl Frampton is aiming to go straight for a world title fight after a freak hand injury ruled him out of a bout with Emmanuel Dominguez.

The Belfast featherweight broke a bone when a large ornament was knocked over on to his hand in a Philadelphia hotel.

"I want to push on and go straight for a world title - go straight in at the deep at end and go out in a blaze of glory," said the 32-year-old.

"I don't want to fight at the level of opposition like Emmanuel Dominguez."

The former two-weight world champion was in the United States for his comeback fight after December's defeat by Josh Warrington.

Frampton had hinted he may retire after his loss to Warrington, before signing a multi-fight deal with promoters Top Rank in March.

Media playback is not supported on this device Frampton 'angry' after 'bizarre incident' cancels fight against Dominguez

"I had the perfect training camp, my weight was perfect and I was feeling strong," he added.

"Luckily the ornament hit my hand and not my head, for it would have killed me. It was absolutely bizarre, you couldn't write it.

"I've lost a purse, a potential shot at a world title and 12 weeks away from my wife and kids - I'm angry.

"The plan was to have this fight and then go for a world title. So the plan is to still fight for a world title in my next fight."