Boxing: Kash Farooq defends British bantamweight title by beating Duane Winters

Kash Farooq poses with his Lonsdale belt that he now keeps

Kash Farooq made a sensational third defence of his British bantamweight title by defeating Duane Winters inside one round.

The Pakistan-born Scot, 23, was in full control against Winters with a left hook body shot sending him to his knees.

The Bristol fighter only had six weeks to prepare for the fight and the contest was stopped after two minutes and 59 seconds.

"I showed my class," said Farooq.

"I was confident going into the fight.

"I'm emotional. I've made history. I'm the first Pakistani to do it and long may it continue."

Farooq now keeps the Lonsdale belt with Lee McGregor the mandatory challenger to face him.

His win at the Radisson Blu hotel in his home city takes his record to 13 professional wins from 13, six by knockout.

"I'm ready whenever they are. Boxing is a business, but I'm a fighter. I'll fight whenever they want," he added.

"Lee's a good friend of mine. I've got a lot of respect for Lee. Lee's a cracking fighter. We want to fight. It's down to the management."

'Just outstanding' - analysis

Former World champion & BBC Scotland pundit Alex Arthur

"That body shot was almost perfect. I'm so impressed by him, he's so good.

"Just outstanding. Every time I see him, he gets better and better. His punch picking is becoming exceptional. I'm so impressed by him. It would be an absolute robbery to the public if these guys [Kash Farooq and Lee McGregor] don't fight."