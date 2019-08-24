Sergey Kovalev stops Anthony Yarde to retain WBO world light-heavyweight title

Yarde (right) looked close to victory in round eight but Kovalev responded

Sergey Kovalev survived an eighth-round scare to knock out Britain's Anthony Yarde and defend his WBO world light-heavyweight title in a thrilling fight.

Russia's Kovalev, 36, dominated early on in his home city of Chelyabinsk but was close to being beaten in the eighth round when under a barrage of attacks.

Yarde looked on the brink of glory but the champion's know-how shone through.

Kovalev, fatigued himself, responded well and pounced on a tiring Yarde to land an 11th-round knockout.

More to follow.