Vasyl Lomachenko v Luke Campbell: Briton predicts upset

Vasyl Lomachenko v Luke Campbell Date: Saturday, 31 August Venue: O2 Arena, London Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Briton Luke Campbell says he will defy the odds against pound-for-pound king Vasyl Lomachenko on Saturday.

Ukraine's Lomachenko, 31, has won world titles at three different weights in a 14-fight professional career.

"I expect me winning this fight some way or form," said Campbell. "Somehow I will win by doing what I do best.

"I've always dreamed of a massive pinnacle fight. It selling out and everybody screaming my name... it's going to be amazing."

Lomachenko, like Campbell an Olympic gold medallist, is aiming to add the vacant WBC crown to his WBA and WBO belts en route to unifying the lightweight division.

He has dismissed the possibility of fighting into his 40s, saying he wants to spend more time pursing interests outside the ring such as hunting, fishing and racing cars.

"I have a goal, I have a dream. I want to unify all the titles. This is my motivation and this pushes me," he said.

"Luke Campbell is not an easy fighter. He is a tough fighter, a smart fighter, a technical fighter, so it will be a very interesting and technical fight."

While Campbell is expecting significant support at London's O2 Arena, Lomachenko was loudly cheered to the ring for his public workout at York Hall earlier in the week.

American Andre Ward, who retired with an unblemished 32-fight record in 2017 and was ranked as the best pound-for-pound fighter during his career, believes Lomachenko is a unique fighter.

"To be recognised as the best in the world regardless of weight class is a lot to shoulder. But if you fought all the way up from amateur to professional then pressure is the order of the day and you learn how to deal with it," he told BBC Sport.

"That was the goal for me to not just be the best in my weight class but the best in the world.

"Skill has always been a thing, but it's been applied differently from Lomachenko.

"I've seen great footwork, but I haven't seen it like that. I've seen hand speed, combinations, but I haven't quite seen it like that. He's creative, he's using the boxing like a canvas, and he's the artist.

"He's not stuck to any type of style, he's unpredictable but he's comfortable being that. Then you add in the power. Then you add in the speed, the confidence, the experience - that's a tough man to beat."

Who else is fighting?

On the undercard, Britain's Charlie Edwards defends his WBC world flyweight title against Mexican challenger Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar.

"His style works perfectly for me, it plays into my hands," said Edwards. "He's already told me that he's going to knock me out.

"But when he doesn't, things are going to get very tough for him and if he's coming in with that mentality it shows he's underrating me already and that's not a good place to be."

Hughie Fury takes on Russia's former world champion Alexander Povetkin for the vacant WBA International heavyweight title

takes on Russia's former world champion Alexander Povetkin for the vacant WBA International heavyweight title Joshua Buatsi defends his WBA International light-heavyweight title against Canada's Ryan Ford

defends his WBA International light-heavyweight title against Canada's Ryan Ford Joe Cordina puts his British and Commonwealth lightweight titles on the line against Gavin Gwynne

puts his British and Commonwealth lightweight titles on the line against Gavin Gwynne Savannah Marshall fights Brazil's Daniele Bastieri over eight rounds in a super-middleweight contest