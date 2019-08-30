European Boxing Championships: Karris Artingstall and Demi Jade Resztan into final

Demi Jade Resztan was crowned national champion for a fourth year in April

English duo Karris Artingstall and Demi Jade Resztan are guaranteed at least a silver medal at the European Boxing Championships after winning their semi-final bouts in Madrid.

Featherweight Artingstall claimed a points win against Bulgaria's Stanimira Petrova to reach the final, where she will face Irma Testa of Italy.

Light flyweight Resztan beat Ukraine's Hannah Okhota on points.

She will fight Russia's Iuliia Chumgalakova for gold on Saturday.

However, Wales' Rosie Eccles leaves the tournament with a bronze medal after Angela Carini in the welterweight semi-final.

Elsewhere, Irish boxer Aoife O'Rourke is also guaranteed at least silver after defeating Russian opponent Anastasia Shamonova in the middleweight semi-final.

O'Rourke won on a split decision and will face Poland's Elzbieta Wojcik in the final.

But Amy Broadhurst had to settle for bronze after losing by unanimous decision to Finland's Mira Potkonen in their lightweight semi-final.