James Tennyson: Belfast lightweight stops Atif Shafiq in second round
Belfast lightweight James Tennyson impressed with a brutal second round knock-out of Atif Shafiq in London.
The former world title contender forced his opponent onto the ropes with a barrage of heavy shots before a left hook saw Shafiq drop to the canvas.
Tennyson has stopped all three of his opponents since moving up from super-featherweight following his title defeat by Tevin Farmer.
"I just had to be patient," Tennyson told Sky Sports.
"Super-featherweight days are long gone, I made the weight comfortably and felt good."