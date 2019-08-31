Josh Taylor fight with Regis Prograis confirmed for October

Josh Taylor reached the Super Series final - and became world champion - by beating Ivan Baranchyk in May

Josh Taylor's World Boxing Super Series final against Regis Prograis has been confirmed for 26 October.

IBF junior-welterweight world champion Taylor, 28, will face the unbeaten American at the 02 Arena in London.

Reports had emerged that Prograis, 30, was attempting to pull out of the bout after issues over payments with the tournament organisers.

However, Taylor posted on Twitter to say the anticipated fight will now go ahead.