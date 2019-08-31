Charlie Edwards keeps world title after low blow from Julio Cesar Martinez

Great Britain's Charlie Edwards remains the WBC world flyweight champion after his fight with Mexican Julio Cesar Martinez was declared a no-contest.

Edwards got hit by a number of body shots in the third round and went down, with a glove and knee on the canvas, when Martinez hit him in the ribs.

The Briton was counted out but, after the officials saw the incident again on the O2 Arena's big screens, the result was changed.

More to follow.