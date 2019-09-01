Aoife O'Rourke: Irish fighter clinches gold at European Championships

O'Rourke followed in Katie Taylor's footsteps by securing gold at the European Elite Championships

Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke produced a resilient display to win a gold medal at the European Elite Women's Boxing Championships in Spain.

The Roscommon woman, 22, recovered from losing the first round to earn a unanimous decision win over Poland's Elziebta Wojcik in the 75kg final.

O'Rourke twice pinned Wojcik on the ropes en route to an emotional triumph.

The middleweight is the second Irish female fighter after Katie Taylor to secure gold at this level.

Topping the podium was a fitting end to a sensational week for O'Rourke in Madrid, having produced a stunning upset to defeat World and Olympic youth champion Anastasia Samonova 4-1 in the semi-final.

Dundalk's Amy Broadhurst picked up bronze at lightweight (60kg) on Friday, while Ceire Smith and Christina Desmond, the other two fighters representing Ireland, fell short of a medal.