KSI v Logan Paul II, Callum Smith v Billy Joe Saunders and more in Fight Talk

Here's our round-up of this week's boxing and UFC chat from across social media.

It's on - and this time it's professional.

Matchroom announced on Tuesday that YouTube rivals KSI and Logan Paul will fight again at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on 9 November.

The duo boast about 20 million subscribers each - and their first fight reportedly attracted a live pay-per-view TV audience of one million.

Both have turned professional for the rematch and could top a bill also featuring Britain's WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.

The reaction was mixed...

American fighter Ryan Garcia put himself in the 'pro' camp.

Could Smith v Saunders happen?

When Saunders signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom, a mouth-watering unification fight with WBA and Ring magazine title-holder Callum Smith seemed to be a step closer.

Well, hold that excitement.

Smith's trainer, Joe Gallagher, told Sky Sports his man's "head has been turned" by offers from other promoters, which could make the Saunders fight difficult to make.

Hearn says Saunders has already put pen to paper to face Smith, with Anfield or the Emirates Stadium potential venues for a fight in the spring.

"Billy signed for that fight in his contract. Once Callum agrees to it, we can make that fight," Hearn told Fight Hype.

Some boxing fans aren't too optimistic…

Boxers applaud Campbell

On Saturday, Vasyl Lomachenko gave another example of his excellence in his win over Britain's Luke Campbell.

There was no shortage of plaudits for the great Ukrainian, but Campbell's compatriots also highlighted the beaten man's efforts...

One of the funnier moments from the night came when former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk videobombed legendary promoter Bob Arum...

The Ukrainian really is the gift who keeps on giving…

WBC president goes 'all Vince McMahon'

You reckon the Video Assistant Referee is dividing opinion in the Premier League this season?

Well WBC world flyweight champion Charlie Edwards' fight with Julio Cesar Martinez had the most bizarre end, with boxing's version of VAR coming into play.

Edwards went down in the third round and, while on the canvas, was hit by a body shot. He was counted out and lost his world title… for the best part of 10 minutes.

In true 'sports entertainment' style, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman got hold of the mic and announced he had seen the replay, was overturning the decision and ordering a rematch.

Boos in the arena turned into cheers.

Hearn told IFLTV that Sulaiman had channelled his inner Vince McMahon - the WWE chairman.

Meanwhile, some fans advised Edwards that another tussle with Martinez may not be a wise move…

Hearn the poster boy

Just before the main event on Saturday, Hearn got in the ring to announce another big card at London's O2 Arena - the final of the World Boxing Super Series and a unification bout between Scotland's IBF light-welterweight world champion Josh Taylor and the WBA and interim WBC champion Regis Prograis.

When is it? Well…

Just to clarify (check the small print!) the fight will be on Saturday, 26 October. Don't rock up on the Monday.

Klitschko does Borat

Wladimir Klitschko dominated the heavyweight division for years. But is his impression of Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat better than his achievements in the ring? You decide...

Miocic goes back to the day job

It's been a matter of weeks since Stipe Miocic stunned Daniel Cormier to win the UFC heavyweight belt. How has he celebrated? An extravagant party? A luxurious holiday? Nope, he's gone back to his day job as a firefighter. And he's even been tasked with cleaning the toilets...

Khabib eyeing retirement?

UFC 242 takes place in Abu Dhabi this weekend with star attraction and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov back in the octagon for the first time since beating Conor McGregor in October last year.

The undefeated lightweight champion is looking to make it win number 28 against American Dustin Poirier.

But is the 30-year-old already eyeing retirement? He said this week he might not "have a lot of fights ahead".

He has also said Tony Ferguson, who is on an impressive 12-fight winning streak dating back to May 2012, deserves a shot next.

Fans are excited by a Khabib v Ferguson match-up, but warned the Russian not to take his eye off this weekend.