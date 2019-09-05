Joshua v Ruiz: Former champion vows to regain belts in Saudi Arabia

Ruiz and Joshua returned to New York for a news conference, where they fought in June

Anthony Joshua vowed to regain his world heavyweight titles and insisted "stopping isn't in my DNA" as he faced off with Andy Ruiz Jr in New York.

Joshua, 29, lost to Ruiz in New York in June and cut a determined figure as the pair returned on a media tour for their 7 December rematch in Saudi Arabia.

The loss led to questions about whether Joshua should take an instant rematch.

"As long as I have breath in me I will keep on fighting for the passion of boxing," said Joshua.

"I faced defeat as an amateur in my third fight. If I had stopped then there would be no now. I lost in the European quarter-finals. If I stopped then, there would be no now. Stopping isn't in my DNA.

"Everyone in this room has been though certain things where no-one believed in them. We didn't have no warm-up fights, I am not gun shy and I am looking forward to getting back in there and regaining my belts."

Joshua and Ruiz posed for a face-off which featured notably fewer smiles than the one they shared in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

IBF, WBO and WBA world heavyweight champion Ruiz, who fights under a Mexican flag, wore a sombrero throughout the news conference and both men will appear in London for the final leg of their media tour on Friday.

McCracken 'flack' and Saudi future

Promoter Hearn says big fights in the Middle East may become more common

At Madison Square Garden in June, Ruiz, 29, knocked Joshua down four times to land a seventh-round stoppage win and inflict a first loss of the Briton's career. The shock led to some calls for Joshua to part company with Robert McCracken, who has trained him from his teenage years.

"It was pretty tough night," McCracken told reporters. "I don't think Anthony was himself that night but that looks like an excuse as Ruiz was fantastic on the night. We know he will be better prepared.

"I took flack for the loss, I have no problem with that as the head coach. I wouldn't have said do the rematch if I didn't think Anthony could get his titles back. Anthony's sole mission is the belts back."

The fighters, their trainers and promoter Eddie Hearn faced no questions during the news conference regarding criticism of their decision to fight in Saudi Arabia.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International has highlighted the country's "abysmal" human rights record. Heavy restrictions on freedom of expression and women's rights have been raised, as has the use of the death penalty for offences not recognised as crimes under international law.

The Kingdom has sought to improve how it is perceived by staging sporting and entertainment events in a bid to attract visitors and move away from its oil-dependent economy.

Speaking to DAZN, Hearn said: "We cannot ignore the potential for boxing in the Middle East. I think this is a changing of a guard in many respects. Every promoter in boxing tried to get to Saudi Arabia for a mega event.

"Not just Saudi but Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar will be bidding for fights in future. You either embrace the change or turn your back on it and be an idiot."