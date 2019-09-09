Josh Taylor says he can beat Regis Prograis 'in every department'

Taylor (right) believes he is bigger, stronger and quicker than Regis Prograis

Josh Taylor believes he can beat Regis Prograis next month by overcoming the American fighter "in every department".

The pair will fight in the World Boxing Super Series final in London on 26 October and contest the IBF super-lightweight, WBA super and WBC diamond titles.

Scot Taylor is unbeaten in 15 professional fights while Prograis is undefeated in his 24 bouts.

"I'm feeling confident," said the 28-year-old from Edinburgh.

"I think I'm bigger than him, stronger than him and quicker than him. I punch just as hard as him. So I think I can beat him in every department.

"If he tries to walk me down, I'll walk him into a shot and get him out of there. If not I can outbox him for the full 12 rounds. So I'm fully confident I can win this fight either way it goes."

'I blew everybody away'

After 12 knockouts, Taylor has moved up to second in the World Boxing Super Series rankings, one place below Prograis.

"You've got the number one and number two," said the fighter from New Orleans, Louisiana. "Two undefeated fighters and they're in their prime and champions.

"Sometimes you might get champions but they're not number one and number two and we have all these belts on the line. You don't often get that in boxing. I'm excited to be a part of it.

"Everybody I've fought has said that it is going to be an even fight or 50/50 but I dominate. I have blew everybody away.

"He is taller than me and longer than me but for me none of that stuff matters. I can't see how he can beat me. Not to be cocky or arrogant, but I can't see it."