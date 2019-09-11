Dereck Chisora: British boxer needs to 'accept' support role - Joseph Parker

Dereck Chisora (right) has won 31 of his 40 professional heavyweight fights

Former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has told Dereck Chisora to "accept" not being the main event when the pair fight on 26 October.

Chisora, 35, delivered an expletive-laden rant at Monday's news conference in objection to the fight supporting the Josh Taylor-Regis Prograis world super-lightweight unification bout.

He demanded more money if he is not in the main event at London's O2 Arena.

"He is always full of surprises," Parker told BBC Sport in Las Vegas.

Chisora told American Prograis and Scotland's Taylor that "no-one cares" about their fight, with the London-based fighter - who has been fined for throwing a table at a news conference in the past - walking off stage after airing his views.

"It was the first thing I saw when I woke up on Monday morning," said New Zealand's Parker, 27, who is training in Las Vegas.

"Dereck is Dereck, he can be calm or crazy. I thought as of late he was a lot calmer as a person and fighter but then again, the switch is there.

"I think there is a time and place. Of course him and I can be a main event if we were on another card. He brings a lot of support and fans, I have been fortunate in gathering a lot of fans from the UK too. But you can't really take away from the guys at main event.

"Those two guys are undefeated and fighting to unify belts and it's not our job to tell the promoter what to do. We have a say but ultimately accept where you are."

Parker, who lost the WBO world heavyweight title to Anthony Joshua in 2018, did not attend the London news conference as he chose to focus on training.

Meanwhile, Chisora split from Dave Coldwell on Tuesday as the Rotherham-based trainer could not re-locate to London.

Parker says the Briton's experience of 40 fights - including 31 wins - over 12 years as a professional will mean he knows "exactly what he needs".

The New Zealander responded to defeats by Joshua and Britain's Dillian Whyte by reeling off two wins, most recently against Alex Leapai in June.