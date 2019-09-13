Tommy Fury: Boxer turned Love Island star will '100%' return to ring

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have moved in together since meeting on Love Island

Tyson Fury v Otto Wallin Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Date: Saturday, 14 September Ring walks: 04:00 BST approx on Sunday BBC coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

British light-heavyweight turned Love Island star Tommy Fury says he will "100%" return to boxing in the next 12 months.

Fury, 20, had two professional fights before entering the reality show, where he met girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

The pair are in Las Vegas to support Fury's brother, Tyson, in Saturday's heavyweight fight against Sweden's Otto Wallin at the T-Mobile Arena.

"It's nice for Molly to see. This is my life, it's in the family," Fury said.

Speaking to BBC Sport he added: "Molly has never been to a fight before in her life. It's nice for her to see what I one day want to achieve. Let's both try and achieve this dream together."

'A whirlwind few months'

Tommy Fury (left) won his debut professional fight against Jevgenus Andrejevs (right) on points

In December, shortly before his professional debut, Fury told BBC Sport he could do "nothing" in life apart from box as "there's nothing else down for me".

Six months later, he appeared on Love Island, prompting speculation he may never return to the sport and its gruelling demands given he can earn lucrative sums as a result of his fame from the show.

"My dad always says what's for you in life will not pass you by," Fury said. "What a few months, it's a whirlwind.

"I thought: 'Do you know what, I'm 20, it's two months out of boxing really. Let's just roll the dice.' It has paid off. Now I'm just concentrating on the boxing side of things.

"I am not going to sit here and lie. I can make money very easily other ways - but that is not me.

"I am not ready to give up the gloves and 100% you will see me back in the ring for sure, probably in the next 12 months."

Tommy 'will reach Vegas'

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are in Las Vegas supporting Tyson Fury in Saturday's fight against Otto Wallin

Fury says things are going "really strong" with Molly-Mae, who worked as a social media influencer before she entered Love Island.

He says he would change nothing of his time on the programme and that he and his parents are proud of the fact he was well received given the show's 24-hour filming lends itself to potential moments of controversy.

Fury and Molly-Mae had only moved in together for three days before heading to the United States but she insists he has so far proven "perfect" to live with.

The pair posed for countless selfies before watching fight-week events in Las Vegas, offering them an insight into the kind of event he hopes to one day be a part of.

"Tommy will definitely get here," Molly-Mae told BBC Sport. "He is so driven.

"I knew nothing about boxing before I met Tommy. As soon as I met him, I made it my mission to learn as much as I can.

"He has had a little break but is more than ready now to get back in the ring. It's important for him to stick to that and I know, without a doubt, he will get where he wants to be."