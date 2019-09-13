Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez: Boxer to move up two weight divisions to face Sergey Kovalev

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (centre) most recently beat Daniel Jacobs via unanimous decision at middleweight in May
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will move up two weight divisions to challenge WBO world light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev on 2 November.

Alvarez, cited as the world's best-paid boxer, and bids to win a version of a world title in a fourth weight class.

He currently holds world titles in the 160lb middleweight division but will now seek global honours at 175lbs.

"This 2 November will be one of the biggest challenges of my career," the 29-year-old Mexican tweeted.

"We're going to make history together."

Alvarez has only lost once as a professional so far - to Floyd Mayweather in September 2013 - in a 55-fight career.

He said Kovalev is "one the most powerful rivals" at light-heavyweight.

Russia's Kovalev, 36, has been a force in the division since first winning a world title against Wales' Nathan Cleverly in 2013.

He defeated Britain's Anthony Yarde in August.

