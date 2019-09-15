Tyson Fury: 'I had 40 stitches, won £5,000 and am ready for war with Deontay Wilder'

Tyson Fury posed with fans at the airport as he left Las Vegas, wearing sunglasses to hide his cuts

Tyson Fury says he is "ready for war" with Deontay Wilder in February despite concerns the severe cuts suffered in his heavyweight win over Otto Wallin could delay their bout.

Speaking to BBC Sport as he was ushered through the airport in Las Vegas on Sunday, the 31-year British fighter said "just over 40 stitches" were needed for two cuts suffered against Wallin on Saturday.

"I went to the hospital, had a few stitches, went home and had an early night," he said.

"Then I've got up, gone to the casino, won five grand, had a few beers and now I'm going to have a few more beers."

Fury sported sunglasses, which hid his stitching, and while his team were keen to get him through security at McCarran International Airport, he stopped for photographs with fans who paid him compliments.

The Manchester-born boxer fought for more than nine rounds while cut at the T-Mobile Arena and received a second cut later in the fight.

The injury prompted promoter Frank Warren to say a proposed 22 February rematch with WBC world heavyweight champion Wilder could be delayed if Fury does not heal adequately.

Tyson Fury is now unbeaten in 30 professional fights

Asked about a delay, Fury said: "I'm ready for war. I think it was just over 40 stitches inside and out with both the cuts.

"Listen I'm all right. It's boxing. You can't go swimming and not get wet. It's the fight game."

Fury's promoters in the US have since confirmed he had 47 stitches in all following the bout, in which Wallin took Fury to 12 rounds despite being widely written off beforehand.

In just his fifth fight back since returning to the sport, Fury adapted tactically during the fight.

Asked if such a test would further improve him before any Wilder meeting, he replied: "100% - 12 rounds will bring me on to the next fight.

"I thought it was tough. He's a tough, durable guy Wallin.

"We put on a good show for the Mexican fans and we got a massive audience, I was very surprised."