Tyson Fury's bloody night in Vegas, Gaethje snubs McGregor and more in Fight Talk

Here's our round-up of this week's boxing and UFC chat from across social media.

Fury's bloody night in Vegas

Tyson Fury walked away with a unanimous win over Sweden's Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but it was far from an easy night for the Briton.

Pundit Steve Bunce described Fury's injuries as "some of the worst cuts" he's ever seen in the sport.

But can we just spare a thought for referee Tony Weeks' dry cleaning bill?...

Fury suffered two cuts to the eye during the fight and there were several times we thought it could be called off.

But cutman Jorge Capetillo, armed with a big tub of Vaseline, came to the rescue. And his efforts didn't go unnoticed…

So what is the verdict on Fury's performance? Fighters and those involved in boxing praised his win…

But he was also shown some tough fatherly love after his dad, John Fury, told BT Sport that it was the "worst I've seen from Tyson" and warned that his career could be gone if he doesn't leave trainer Ben Davison and the rest of his team.

Boxing fans also didn't seem to be too impressed by Fury's performance, and some thought he was lucky the fight wasn't stopped...

And we'll leave the last word on the matter to current unified world champion Andy Ruiz Jr, who couldn't resist a little bite back at one of Fury's pre-fight comments…

Gaethje lights up lightweight division

Lightweight Justin Gaethje needed only one round to stop Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 158 in Vancouver on Saturday - and the American is slowly becoming a fan favourite after a third consecutive knockout win...

So what next for Gaethje? Well, a clash with Conor McGregor had been speculated, but when asked about it in his post-fight interview, Gaethje said he's more interested in a title fight against the winner of a potential bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

McGregor has hinted at a December homecoming - could it be against Gaethje?...

UFC fans are split on which match-ups they'd like to see...

Mayweather teases Pacquiao bout… again

Floyd Mayweather is at it again.

Last month he posted a video saying he was off to Saudi Arabia to discuss a rematch with Manny Pacquiao, only to then say it was an old video and that there is no second fight.

Well, this week he told his Instagram followers that an "exhibition fight" against the Filipino could take place. The location? Tokyo.

His Twitter followers just can't take him seriously.

KSI & Logan Paul go face-to-face

YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul held their first press conference before their 9 November clash in Los Angeles - and it definitely wasn't short of drama and offensive, expletive-laden insults.

The two will be turning professional for a rematch, after their amateur fight in 2018 ended in a draw. And this time it's being presented by promoter Eddie Hearn - who took plenty of heat after the press conference…

Logan Paul was joined by his new trainer, former world heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs, who treated the crowd (and the 600,000 viewers streaming the online) to his trademark, 'Let's Go Champ' catchphrase.

The fight has split the opinion of boxing fans, but there were 600,000 viewers streaming the press conference on social media and more than 8.5 million have watched it since. Even Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have had their say on who they think they will win.