Katie Taylor: Irish boxer set to feature on Manchester Arena card

Taylor's last fight was a narrow win over Persoon in June

Katie Taylor is set to feature on the bill at the 21,000-seater Manchester Arena on 2 November.

The Bray fighter's opponent will be confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, with British lightweight Anthony Crolla also featuring on the card.

Former British Olympian Joshua Buatsi will be among the other names announced by Matchroom Boxing.

Taylor, unbeaten in 14 professional contests, unified all four world lightweight titles in June.

She secured a narrow points win over Delfine Persoon at New York's Madison Square Garden to add Persoon's WBC belt to her WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

Taylor has enjoyed an incredible rise through the professional ranks since the 2016 Olympics.