World Boxing Championships: Kurt Walker bows out after quarter-final defeat

Walker was the last of Ireland's seven boxers at the championships

Kurt Walker has been eliminated from the World Boxing Championships after losing his quarter-final bout.

Featherweight Walker lost to Mongolia's Tsendbaatar Erdenebat in the last eight of the 57kg class in Ekaterinburg.

The Asian champion, the number three seed, beat the Lisburn native by unanimous decision to advance to the final four.

The defeat ends Ireland's interest at the event and denies European champion Walker the chance of securing a medal.

Erdenebat started aggressively to take the first round before Walker found his rhythm in the second with a brilliant straight right-hand.

But the 2016 Rio Olympian showed his class and delivered a number of blows in the third to seal a comfortable victory, with three judges scoring the contest 30-27 and the other two 29-28.

The defeat means the Ireland team will return home without a medal for the first time since Chicago in 2007.