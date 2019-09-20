AIBA World Boxing Championships: Pat McCormack reaches final

From the section

Pat McCormack will contest his final in Ekaterinburg on Saturday

British welterweight Pat McCormack will bid for a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg.

McCormack, 24, beat Uzbekistan's Bobo-Usmon Baturov with a unanimous points win in their semi-final in Russia.

He will now face home fighter Andrey Zamkovoy in Saturday's final.

Britain also won bronze medals as bantamweight Peter McGrail lost to Cuba's Lazaro Alvarez and light-heavyweight Benjamin Whittaker lost to Uzbekistan's Dilshodbek Ruzmetov.