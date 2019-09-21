AIBA World Boxing Championships: Pat McCormack wins silver after cut ends final

McCormack (right) was cut early in the second round

England's Pat McCormack had to settle for a silver medal at the World Boxing Championships after he suffered a cut which ended his final early.

McCormack picked up the injury after an accidental clash of heads with Russian rival Andrei Zamkovi in their 69kg welterweight decider in Ekaterinburg.

The incident happened in the initial stages of the second round and was serious enough to end the bout.

Zamkovi was in front on the scorecards at the time and was awarded the gold.

Four judges had the Russian 20-18 ahead, while a fifth judge had the fight level at 19-19.

"It's been a good week for me and the team but I am gutted with how it ended," said 24-year-old McCormack.

"I felt like I was starting to get on top and that he was beginning to get tired, but the clash of heads put a stop to it. It's just one of those things that happen sometimes in boxing.

"I am proud of my silver medal and how I have boxed this week.

"It is all about Tokyo now and, after this last couple of weeks, I feel that me and the rest of the team are in good shape and can be confident as we look forward to the Olympics next year."

Analysis

BBC Sport boxing co-commentator Richie Woodhall

I'm just speechless. The luck this English side has had this tournament - what with Frazer Clarke's decision being reversed, which was terrible, and then that in McCormack's final is really bad luck.

But, well done Pat McCormack for the silver. He's had a good tournament and the way he's going I think he'll be among the medals at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

He's a quality kid and just suffered awful luck. If he keeps working hard he will get his just rewards in Tokyo.