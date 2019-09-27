Callum Smith to defend title against John Ryder

Callum Smith has won all of his 26 fights since turning professional in 2012

Callum Smith will defend his WBA world super-middleweight title against fellow Briton John Ryder in Liverpool on 23 November.

Unbeaten Smith, 29, knocked out George Groves last September to claim the belt.

Ryder, 31, is the mandatory challenger after beating the previously undefeated Andrey Sirotkin in October.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to return to Liverpool as world champion to defend my titles," said Smith, 29.

"It's always been a dream of mine to bring world championship boxing to the city and hopefully this is the first of a big run of fights here."

The fight will take place at the M&S Bank Arena.

Ryder has won 28 and lost four of his 32 professional fights.