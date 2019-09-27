Nicola Adams retains WBO flyweight title in split decision draw

This was the first time female boxers had fought at the Royal Albert Hall

Two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams retained her WBO world flyweight title after an unconvincing split decision draw against Mexican challenger Maria Salinas at the Royal Albert Hall.

The British boxer was lacklustre in what was her first fight since October last year, with the judges scoring it 96-94 Salinas, 97-93 Adams, 95-95 draw.

"I was a bit ring rusty I haven't boxed in a year so it wasn't my best performance," said Adams.

"If she wants a rematch I'll go again."

