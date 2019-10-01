Tyrone McCullagh: NI boxer to face Carlos Araujo in featherweight tournament

From the section

Tyrone McCullagh boasts a 13-0 professional record

Derry fighter Tyrone McCullagh will face Mexican Carlos Araujo in the MTK Golden Contract tournament at York Hall on Friday night.

The competition sees eight fighters battle for a two-year, five-fight deal with MTK.

Westmeath's David Oliver Joyce will take on England's Leigh Wood, while Jazza Dickens faces Carlos Ramos.

Hairon Socarras v British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh is the fourth quarter-final clash.

Undefeated after 13 fights at super-bantamweight, McCullagh makes the move up to featherweight for the tournament.

The 29-year-old southpaw cruised to a unanimous points victory over Spaniard Alvaro Rodriguez last time out in May.

Mullingar native Joyce, who represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics, retained his WBO European featherweight belt against Breilor Teran in July.