Joseph Parker pulls out of Dereck Chisora fight because of illness

Joseph Parker lost on points to Anthony Joshua in Cardiff in April 2018

Former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has been ruled out of his fight with Dereck Chisora because of illness, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The New Zealander, 27, and Britain's Chisora were due to meet on October 26.

"We are working on a suitable replacement and will make a further announcement this week," said Hearn.

Chisora, 35, was unhappy the fight at London's 02 Arena was only support to the Josh Taylor-Regis Prograis world super-lightweight unification bout.

The London-based fighter - who has won 31 of his 40 fights - delivered an expletive-laden rant at a news conference last month.

Parker lost the WBO world heavyweight title to Anthony Joshua in 2018.

He responded to defeats by Joshua and Britain's Dillian Whyte by reeling off two wins, most recently against Alex Leapai in June.