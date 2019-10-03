World Women's Championship: Ireland's Ceire Smith reaches last 16 in Siberia

From the section

Ceire Smith overcame Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Robertson on a unanimous decision

Cavan flyweight Ceire Smith progressed to the last 16 at the Women's World Championships in Siberia by beating Australian Taylah Robertson.

Smith secured a unanimous win over the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist to set up a meeting with North Korea's number one seed Mi Choi Pang.

Three of the five judges gave Smith all three rounds as she clinched a 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 victory.

Belfast fighter Michael Walsh has her opening bout on Saturday.

Walsh, whose career includes two Commonwealth Games silver medals and further silvers at the European Championships and European Games, takes on Mali's Carmara Fatoumata.

Cork welterweight Christina Desmond will take on England's Sandy Ryan on Friday.